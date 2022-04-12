Woman dies in Lincoln Park apartment fire

(Chicago Fire Media)

CHICAGO -- A woman died after a cooking fire broke out at a Lincoln Park apartment building Tuesday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a blaze around 6:50 a.m. when smoke alarms went off in the hallway outside a third-floor studio apartment at 2322 N. Commonwealth Ave., CFD spokesman Larry Langford said.


They quickly found the woman, in her mid-50s, in cardiac arrest and began CPR, Langford said. Paramedics brought her to Saint Joseph Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The fire was contained to the studio apartment and there was no word of other displacements, Langford said. There was a lot of smoke but little fire, and the blaze was extinguished quickly, he said.

A preliminary investigation found that the cause of the fire was "unattended cooking," Langford said.


Autopsy results haven't been released.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkfatal fireapartment firechicago fire department
TOP STORIES
16 shot or hurt in NYC by gunman wearing gas mask, construction vest
Widow of disgraced Fox Lake police lieutenant faces sentencing | LIVE
'Ain't nobody in it': Police pull over driverless car in viral video
Man sentenced 31 years after 3 Chicago police officers shot
Jussie Smollettt releases new song, 'Thank You God'
Video shows driver fleeing traffic stop, injuring 3
Couple found dead in Uptown apartment complex ID'd
Show More
Chicago White Sox opener at Guaranteed Rate Tuesday
Woman killed in Canaryville shooting ID'd
Girl 17, critically injured in shooting, crash near Chicago State
Coroner discovers bodies of parents, son at shooting range
Chicago Weather: Warmer Tuesday with isolated evening storms
More TOP STORIES News