Firefighters battles extra alarm fire in 3 homes in Logan Square | LIVE

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, November 8, 2022 12:52PM
LIVE: Chopper7HD over Logan Square fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is battling an extra alarm fire in several homes in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 2400-block of North Washtenaw Avenue. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene with flames 40 to 50 feet high. At one point, flames and smoke intensified, forcing firefighters off of one of the rooftops.

No injuries have been reported. Further details on the fire were not immediately available.

