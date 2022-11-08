Firefighters battles extra alarm fire in 3 homes in Logan Square | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is battling an extra alarm fire in several homes in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 2400-block of North Washtenaw Avenue. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene with flames 40 to 50 feet high. At one point, flames and smoke intensified, forcing firefighters off of one of the rooftops.

Flames force Chicago firefighters off Logan Square rooftop

No injuries have been reported. Further details on the fire were not immediately available.

Firefighters battle intense flames on Logan Square rooftop