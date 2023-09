The Chicago Fire Department said a 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a fire on the West Side Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a fire on the West Side Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in an apartment building in the 800-block of North Lavergne Avenue, CFD said.

The teen was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.