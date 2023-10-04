Chicago Fire Dept. Foundation: Check your smoke alarms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- October is Fire Prevention Month and Fire Prevention Week begins October 8 until October 14.

Chris Hasbrook with the Chicago Fire Department Foundation joined ABC 7 to talk about what people should know before unexpected fire situation.

According to the foundation, 3 out of 5 home fire deaths happen in homes with *no working smoke alarms. Hasbrook and his team want to curb that number. His organization provides smoke detectors to eight local food pantries, click here for details.