WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago Fire Dept. Foundation: Check your smoke alarms

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Wednesday, October 4, 2023 3:09PM
Fire Prevention Month
EMBED <>More Videos

October is Fire Prevention Month and Fire Prevention Week begins this Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- October is Fire Prevention Month and Fire Prevention Week begins October 8 until October 14.

Chris Hasbrook with the Chicago Fire Department Foundation joined ABC 7 to talk about what people should know before unexpected fire situation.

According to the foundation, 3 out of 5 home fire deaths happen in homes with *no working smoke alarms. Hasbrook and his team want to curb that number. His organization provides smoke detectors to eight local food pantries, click here for details.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW