At least 2 dead in fiery crash on Chicago's South Side, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two people were killed in a fiery car crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.CFD officials said emergency crews responded to reports of a crash in the 12400-block of South Michigan Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.Fire officials tweeted that several people were trapped in the wreckage. Emergency responders had to extricate the trapped victims.The Chicago Fire Department said two adults were taken to Christ Hospital and two adults were taken to University of Chicago hospital, all in critical condition. Two victims were expected to officially be pronounced dead at the hospital, fire officials said.The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear. No further details have been released.