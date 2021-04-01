building fire

Boy, 12, hurt in Grand Crossing fire; 2 dogs saved, Chicago Fire Department says

(Photo/Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- A 12-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation and two pets were saved after a fire broke out Thursday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Fifteen other people escaped unharmed from the burning apartment building at 1455 E. 69th Street, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Firefighters received a call at 11:25 a.m. that the building was burning. The fire started in one unit and was contained there, Langford said.

RELATED: Chrysler Village fire leaves 2 women dead, man seriously hurt, Chicago police say

The 12-year-old boy was taken to Jackson Park Hospital for smoke inhalation and his condition is listed as good, Langford said.

There were also two dogs in the unit when the fire broke out, Langford said. The dogs also made it out safely and were taken to a fire station where firefighters gave them a bath to remove soot, Langford said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Langford said it appeared to be accidental.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogrand crossingdogsbuilding firechild injuredfirechicago fire departmentsmoke
BUILDING FIRE
150 firefighters battle Brighton Park recycling plant fire
1 dead, firefighter hurt in East Garfield Park fire: officials
Final report, timelapse video of deadly Des Plaines house fire
1 hurt, dog rescued from South Chicago apartment fire: CFD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old boy ID'd in fatal Little Village police-involved shooting
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met | LIVE
Edgewater Beach woman ID'd in fatal 1-290 wrong-way crash near Wells St.
Cook County to release 22K 1st dose Cook County vaccine appointments
Cubs hosting fans for first time in 2 years for Opening Day
7-month-old puppy rescued by good Samaritan recovers at PAWS Chicago after hit by car
IL reports 3,526 new COVID cases, 25 deaths
Show More
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
4 of at least 20 mass shooing since Atlanta spa attacks occur in Chicago-area
'Quantum leap' in COVID cases puts Chicago reopening on hold
Mental health issues among toddlers, children dramatically increases amid pandemic: survey
WI Slender Man stabbing attacker still dangerous: prosecutor
More TOP STORIES News