East Garfield Park fire: 1 dead, firefighter hurt, officials say

CHICAGO -- A person died and a firefighter was hurt in a fire Sunday morning in East Garfield Park, officials said.

Authorities responded to the fire about 9:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago fire officials said.

One person was found dead, and another was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, officials said.

A firefighter was taken to Stroger Hospital as a precaution after suffering shortness of breath, officials said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.

Officials were investigating the cause of the fire.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
