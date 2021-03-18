Chicago firefighter falls through floor while battling Englewood fire

Crews were called to the scene of a fire about 9:35 p.m. in the 6900-block of South Green Street, Chicago fire officials said.
One firefighter fell through the floor while crews battled the flames, but was not injured, fire officials said.
He was quickly removed from the building by other firefighters and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center as a precaution, fire officials said. He was listed in good condition.
Green street mayday more. FF fell thru floor but does not appear to be injured. Rapid extraction by CFD members. pic.twitter.com/6ixw1LJR4I— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 18, 2021
The fire was rapidly extinguished, fire officials said, and no other injuries were reported.
