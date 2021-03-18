building fire

Chicago firefighter falls through floor while battling Englewood fire

CHICAGO -- A Chicago firefighter fell through a floor while responding to a blaze Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

Crews were called to the scene of a fire about 9:35 p.m. in the 6900-block of South Green Street, Chicago fire officials said.

One firefighter fell through the floor while crews battled the flames, but was not injured, fire officials said.

He was quickly removed from the building by other firefighters and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center as a precaution, fire officials said. He was listed in good condition.



The fire was rapidly extinguished, fire officials said, and no other injuries were reported.

