Englewood fire at 2 homes leaves 4 hurt, CFD says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9325338" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was rescued from his roof during a Grand Crossing fire Sunday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were hospitalized Sunday after a fire erupted in Englewood, damaging two homes in the South Side neighborhood.The blaze was reported about 8:30 a.m. in the 5500-block of South Shields Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.Four people were injured but are expected to survive their injuries, the department said."We're lucky we got everybody out; there were no major injuries," Chicago Fire Deputy District Chief Joh Giordano said. "Everybody did a great job on the scene."Fire officials did not return a request for further details Sunday afternoon.In nearby Grand Crossing, Chicago Police Officers were on patrol in the early morning hours Sunday when they saw smoke and heard the cries of a man trapped on the roof of his burning home in the 7500-block of South Wabash Avenue.The fire department was called and was able to safely get the man down.Officials said the man suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.