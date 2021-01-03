Englewood fire at 2 homes leaves 4 hurt, CFD says

The blaze was reported about 8:30 a.m. in the 5500-block of South Shields Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Four people were injured but are expected to survive their injuries, the department said.
"We're lucky we got everybody out; there were no major injuries," Chicago Fire Deputy District Chief Joh Giordano said. "Everybody did a great job on the scene."
Fire officials did not return a request for further details Sunday afternoon.
In nearby Grand Crossing, Chicago Police Officers were on patrol in the early morning hours Sunday when they saw smoke and heard the cries of a man trapped on the roof of his burning home in the 7500-block of South Wabash Avenue.
The fire department was called and was able to safely get the man down.
Officials said the man suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.
Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.