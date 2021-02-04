Englewood fire leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- One person was killed and another person is in critical condition after an apartment fire that displaced seven people Wednesday night in Englewood on the South Side.The blaze was reported about 9:30 p.m. at an apartment building in the 5600-block of South Bishop Street, Chicago police said. A 36-year-old man suffered severe smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead at the scene.An 80-year-old woman also suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Seven people from the apartment building were displaced.For one family of five, this is the second house fire they've had to endure."I mean it's just unbelievable," resident Cleople Smallwood said. "This is really hard to go through; this is just so much to bear. We lost everything then; now we're going through the same thing again."The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the man.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.