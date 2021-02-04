deadly fire

Englewood fire leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt, Chicago police say

7 displaced after blaze
CHICAGO -- One person was killed and another person is in critical condition after an apartment fire that displaced seven people Wednesday night in Englewood on the South Side.

The blaze was reported about 9:30 p.m. at an apartment building in the 5600-block of South Bishop Street, Chicago police said. A 36-year-old man suffered severe smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 80-year-old woman also suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Seven people from the apartment building were displaced.

For one family of five, this is the second house fire they've had to endure.

"I mean it's just unbelievable," resident Cleople Smallwood said. "This is really hard to go through; this is just so much to bear. We lost everything then; now we're going through the same thing again."

RELATED: Wife found dead after Inverness fire shot herself, husband killed in blaze, police say

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the man.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodbuilding firefatal firefiredeadly firefire death
DEADLY FIRE
Wife found dead after Inverness fire shot herself: police
Man, 90, killed in Sauganash house fire ID'd
Elderly couple dies in Inverness fire
Heater likely caused Des Plaines fire that killed mother, 4 children
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More snow expected across Chicago area, then bitter cold
Prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond after failing to tell them he moved
South Side alderman demand action over Chicago missing mail
CPS, CTU agree to tentative testing plan, sources say
Lake Forest College COVID-19 outbreak fueled by dorm gatherings
Rennie Davis, 'Chicago Seven' activist, dead at 80
Northwestern cheerleader speaks out after suing university
Show More
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
Chicago Weather: Wintry mix changes to snow Thursday
Police chase in Chicago leads to Dolton crash, carjacking
'We are broken': Family devastated by death of teen after Jan. shooting rampage
Boy, 3, in stable condition after Gary shooting
More TOP STORIES News