Englewood fire leaves 3 hurt, 3 displaced; Chicago fire rescues 2 from burning home

The blaze was reported about 2:40 a.m. at a home in the 2000-block of West 68th Street, according to Chicago fire officials.
Three adults were taken to the hospital in fair condition, one to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, one to St. Bernard Hospital and the other to Holy Cross Hospital, fire officials said. Three people were displaced.
RELATED: Video shows Missouri man blowtorching snow to clear path during winter storm
In a tweet, Chicago fire officials said two people had to be rescued from the second floor using a ladder.
2019 W 68th, Six (6) occupants, Three (3) transported, All adults transported to Christ, St. Bernards, Holy Cross, All Yellow, Two (2) of the victims rescued by CFD via arial ladder from second floor, Three (3) awaiting human services 4-1-8. pic.twitter.com/nAkWBckeht— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 25, 2021
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.