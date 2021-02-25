Englewood fire leaves 3 hurt, 3 displaced; Chicago fire rescues 2 from burning home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10346891" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shovels and snow-blowers are coming in handy for millions of people digging out across the country this week.

But, a St. Louis man found a much more efficient way to clear the snow, using a blowtorch.

2019 W 68th, Six (6) occupants, Three (3) transported, All adults transported to Christ, St. Bernards, Holy Cross, All Yellow, Two (2) of the victims rescued by CFD via arial ladder from second floor, Three (3) awaiting human services 4-1-8. pic.twitter.com/nAkWBckeht — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 25, 2021

CHICAGO -- Three people were hurt and three people were displaced Thursday morning in a house fire in Englewood on the South Side.The blaze was reported about 2:40 a.m. at a home in the 2000-block of West 68th Street, according to Chicago fire officials.Three adults were taken to the hospital in fair condition, one to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, one to St. Bernard Hospital and the other to Holy Cross Hospital, fire officials said. Three people were displaced.In a tweet, Chicago fire officials said two people had to be rescued from the second floor using a ladder.The cause of the fire is under investigation.