Chicago police: 1 dead after fire in West Side food and liquor store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person died after a fire in a food and liquor store in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday morning, authorities said.

The fire broke out in the first block of North Kedzie Avenue at about 5:53 a.m., Chicago police said.

A female victim was found unresponsive inside and pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by Area Three detectives, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.