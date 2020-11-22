Man killed in West Englewood fire: police

CHICAGO -- A man was killed in a fire early Sunday in West Englewood, police said.The fire happened about 12:15 a.m. at a two-flat home in the 6300-block of South Honore Avenue, Chicago police said.A 61-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of the fire, according to police.A 55-year-old woman was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.The fire appeared to be electrical and started on the first floor of the home, according to police.Seven people have been displaced by the incident.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details on the death.