Fire spreads through scrap yard near Galewood, North Austin border

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters extinguished a large fire near the border of Galewood and the North Austin neighborhoods on the city's West Side early Sunday.The fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. at the scrap yard on the elevated Bloomingdale Trail near Austin Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Frank Velez.The incident was elevated to a two-alarm fire as the blaze spread through piles of scrap including wood, metal, fuel tanks and other materials to create "one big bonfire," Velez said.The location of the fire prompted firefighters to call for more equipment."The location is secluded," Chicago Fire Deputy District Chief Brian McKermitt said. "It's along the train tracks, so we couldn't come in from the north. Our only hydrants that are working for this fire are from the area down on the street level below, so we had to call in some more engine companies so we could help pump water to get water up to the fire."The fire did not spread to any nearby buildings and was struck out about shortly after 5 a.m., according to Velez. No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is still under investigation and crews remained at the scene to deal with hot spots as of 5:30 a.m., Velez said.