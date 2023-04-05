Gold Coast fire: CFD battling blaze in North Side high-rise; flames seen shooting out window

Chicago fire crews are battling a high-rise blaze on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive; flames could be seen shooting out a window.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire crews are responding to a high-rise fire in the Gold Coast neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Flames could be seen coming from a window on the 27th floor of the building, located at 1212 N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, in a video CFD tweeted about 7:20 a.m.

Two firefighters have been injured, CFD officials said, and a mayday call went out just before 8 a.m.

One firefighter was said to be in good condition.

Some residents of the building have been evacuated, but the elevators are no longer working.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.