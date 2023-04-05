  • Full Story
Gold Coast fire: CFD battling blaze in North Side high-rise; flames seen shooting out window

2 Chicago firefighters injured, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 1:06PM
CFD battling fire in North Side high-rise; 2 firefighters injured
Chicago fire crews are battling a high-rise blaze on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive; flames could be seen shooting out a window.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire crews are responding to a high-rise fire in the Gold Coast neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Flames could be seen coming from a window on the 27th floor of the building, located at 1212 N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, in a video CFD tweeted about 7:20 a.m.

Two firefighters have been injured, CFD officials said, and a mayday call went out just before 8 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Chicago fire: Firefighter Jermaine Pelt dies, 2 others injured in West Pullman, CFD says

One firefighter was said to be in good condition.

Some residents of the building have been evacuated, but the elevators are no longer working.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

