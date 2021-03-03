double homicide

Gresham fire: Deaths of mother, daughter ruled homicides due to arson

CFD said mother, daughter found in burning home on South Hermitage early Sunday
CHICAGO -- The deaths of a mother and her daughter who were killed in a fire Sunday in Gresham have been ruled homicides.

Ieashia Ford, 34, and her daughter Porche Stinson Ford, 10, both died of injuries from inhaling combustible products "due to house fire due to arson," according to autopsy results released Tuesday by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Their deaths were each classified as homicides, the medical examiner's office said.

They were found in a burning house by firefighters about 4 a.m. in the 8600-block of South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

There was enough evidence at the scene of the fire for bomb and arson detectives, as well as homicide detectives, to investigate the cause of the fire, officials said. Police didn't provide an update on the investigation into the cause of the fire Tuesday.

The pair were taken in critical condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

Four other people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment due to injuries from the blaze, officials said.

