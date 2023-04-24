The Chicago Fire Department released a preliminary cause of the house fire that left a 78-year-old woman dead.

Chicago Fire Department names preliminary cause of fatal house fire in Dunning

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Fire Department has named a preliminary cause of the fatal Chicago house fire that broke out on Sunday.

CFD spokesman Larry Langford said that smoking materials and oxygen were a contributing factor in the fatal fire at a home on North Odell Avenue.

A woman died in the house fire Sunday morning in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

About 11 a.m., officials responded to a fire at a home in the 3800-block of North Odell Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A woman in her 70s was found and pronounced dead, according to fire officials. Two others declined treatment at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified her as 78-year-old Francine Matchitelli.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

