3 injured, 2 critically, in Englewood house fire, CFD says

CHICAGO -- Firefighters battled a blaze Monday in Englewood on the South Side.

A fire broke out on the first floor of a home about 8:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Peoria Street, according to Chicago fire officials.


Crews rescued two people from the home when they arrived, fire officials said.

A 66-year-old man and a woman, 70, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said. A 41-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in fair-to-serious condition.


The blaze was extinguished by 9:20 p.m., fire officials said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
