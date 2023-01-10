Irving Park fire sends 3 to hospital: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were taken to a local hospital Tuesday morning after a fire in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.

The fire in the 2800-block of West Byron Street broke out sometime before 7:25 a.m., and was extinguished by about 7:35 a.m., CFD tweeted.

Three people were taken to a local hospital, but Chicago fire officials did not immediately provide any information on their conditions.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

RELATED: Fire at Wisconsin dairy plant leaves storm drains clogged with butter

Some smoke was visible while firefighters battled the fire.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.