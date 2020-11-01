40 displaced after rips through apartment building in Lakeview

CHICAGO -- A fire broke out early Sunday an apartment complex in Lakeview, displacing at least 40 people.Firefighters were called at 4 a.m. to the blaze at a three-story apartment building in the 800-block of West Bradley Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Dept. Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson.The fire - which was extinguished in a half hour - was limited to the second and third floors, and destroyed at least two apartments, Hudson said. The building, however, was not a total loss, he said.Forty people were displaced, and no injuries were reported, Chicago police said in a media notification.Several of the displaced people sought refuge in the lobby of a nearby bank, Hudson said.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.