CFD battles large Little Village fire in pallet yard

Chicago fire crews battled a large pallet yard fire near 25th and Rockwell streets in Little Village Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Huge flames erupted Monday night in a pallet yard in Little Village.

Chicago fire crews responded about 7:45 p.m. to the area of 25th and Rockwell streets to find a large number of pallets on fire.

The wind made battling the fire more difficult, CFD tweeted.

Foam was used to help choke off the oxygen to the stacks of pallets that were on fire.

The blaze was contained to the yard, and no injuries were reported.

It was put out by about 8:35 p.m.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started, and crews were expected to be on the scene for some time after it was put out.