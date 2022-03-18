Far South Side house fire sends 2 to hospital in critical condition, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people have been injured in a house fire in West Pullman on the Far South Side Friday afternoon.Neighbors said they initially saw what they thought was fog outside the house but quickly realized it was smoke and soon saw flames shooting from the roof.Fire officials responded around 3 p.m. to the 116-Block of South Aberdeen Street.Witnesses said the fire department arrived within two minutes."They came right away. They came really fast," said one neighbor. "We seen them bring her out and they was trying to revive her on the ground and I don't know if she made it or not.... They brought the husband out like 15, 10 minutes later and they just had him covered."Chicago firefighters have put out the blaze, but two elderly residents were transported to local hospitals in critical condition, according to officials.Neighbors told ABC7 the couple who live inside the home are 90- and 92-years-old and have lived on the block for more than 60 years.The cause of the fire is under investigation.