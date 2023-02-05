WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
fire

Man found dead after fire breaks out at Chicago Lawn home, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 5, 2023 12:55PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead after a fire broke out a Southwest Side home early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police and fire officials responded to a blaze in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood's 6400 block of South Whipple Street at about 3:34 a.m., police said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago crime: Fire at Longwood Manor restaurant being investigated as arson, police say

Inside the residence, officials found an unresponsive 36-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation and are awaiting autopsy results. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the fire.

RELATED | Chicago crime: Police investigating string of arsons in Lawndale, Little Village

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW