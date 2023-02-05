Man found dead after fire breaks out at Chicago Lawn home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead after a fire broke out a Southwest Side home early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police and fire officials responded to a blaze in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood's 6400 block of South Whipple Street at about 3:34 a.m., police said.

Inside the residence, officials found an unresponsive 36-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation and are awaiting autopsy results. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the fire.

