Chicago police: 1 found dead after South Shore fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead after a fire in the South Shore neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police officers and firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 7500-block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 1:35 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and found a 67-year-old man laying on the floor unresponsive, police said.

Police said the man had second-degree burns and smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not released the man's identity.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental, police said.