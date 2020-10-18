chicago fire department

South Chicago fire displaces residents

CHICAGO -- A woman was hurt and seven people were displaced in a house fire Sunday morning in South Chicago.

The blaze was reported at 6:08 a.m. at a home in the 8300 block of South Colfax Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.


One woman was taken to South Shore Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, fire officials said. Seven residents were displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
