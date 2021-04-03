house fire

Back of the Yards fire damages 2 buildings, 3rd saved by 'water curtain'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two buildings were damaged by a fire in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday.

Flames first broke out in a building in the 5300-block of South Laflin. The Chicago Fire Department said the fire began in the rear of the building.


The blaze then quickly spread to a second building next door. A third building was saved with what the fire department calls a "water curtain."

No one was injured in the fire. It was struck out by evening.


The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A Chicago Fire Department vehicle on the way to the blaze was involved in a chain reaction crash in Bronzeville.
