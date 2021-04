Back of the Yards fire damages 2 buildings, 3rd saved by 'water curtain'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two buildings were damaged by a fire in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday.Flames first broke out in a building in the 5300-block of South Laflin. The Chicago Fire Department said the fire began in the rear of the building.The blaze then quickly spread to a second building next door. A third building was saved with what the fire department calls a "water curtain."No one was injured in the fire. It was struck out by evening.The cause of the fire is not yet known.A Chicago Fire Department vehicle on the way to the blaze was involved in a chain reaction crash in Bronzeville