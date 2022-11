Chicago fire guts abandoned furniture store in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters worked to contain a fire at an abandoned furniture store on the city's South Side Friday evening.

The fire broke out at the old Aronson Furniture Store near 46th and Ashland in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Chicago fire officials said a homeless person set a fire in the back of the store to try to stay warm.

No injuries have been reported.