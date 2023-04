The fire broke out near Wilcox and Pulaski in the West Garfield neighborhood around 6 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was hurt in a house fire on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out near Wilcox and Pulaski in the West Garfield neighborhood around 6 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department. Smoke and flames could be seen for blocks.

The injured person was taken to Stroger Hospital. Information on their condition was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.