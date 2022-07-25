deadly fire

Woman, 63, dead after Uptown fire; CFD firefighter injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 63-year-old woman died after a fire in Uptown over the weekend, Chicago fire officials and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday morning.

CFD tweeted about 11:10 a.m. Saturday that fire crews responded to a blaze in the 1300-block of West Winnemac Avenue and put the fire out.



A male firefighter had to be taken to Illinois Masonic medical center, and a female civilian was taken to Swedish hospital after the incident, Chicago fire officials said.

About 8:30 a.m. Monday, CFD tweeted that there was a fatality connected to the fire.

RELATED: Chicago fire: 4th child dies after West Humboldt Park basement blaze

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Lynn Fung, who lived on the same block where the fire occurred, had died.

The Chicago Fire Department Public Education Division will be passing out smoke detectors in the area later Monday morning.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

