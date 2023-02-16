Small ventilation fire causes minor damage at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Gold Coast: CFD

The small fire was contained to the venitlation system, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department said they responded to the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Gold Coast for a small fire Wednesday night.

Crews were on the scene of the still and box fire around 10 p.m. Wednesday. CFD tweeted there was a fire on the lower roof area with moderate smoke conditions. They later added the fire was mostly contained to the ventilation system.

Spokesperson Larry Langford said the fire started in a ventilation chute for a wood burning pizza oven. The heat from the oven apparently ignited something in the ventilation system, he said. That caught fire and spread smoke through the vents.

The fire was extinguished by about 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. Langford said the hotel has minor damage.