deadly fire

Woman, 40, found dead after West Englewood fire; teen girl, elderly man escape, Chicago police say

Chicago police say 'smoking material left unattended' likely started fire
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman, 40, found dead after West Englewood fire: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 40-year-old woman was found dead after a fire in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to CPD.

The fire broke out in a home in the 1700-block of West 59th Street about 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

The woman was pronounced deceased on the scene. The fire appeared to have started in her bedroom because of "smoking material left unattended," police said.

RELATED: 2 kids among 5 hurt in South Shore apartment fire, CFD says

A 13-year-old girl and a man in his 80s safely escaped the home without any injuries.

No one else was hurt in the incident, police said.

At 10 a.m., Chicago firefighters passed out smoke detectors and fire safety information in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest englewoodsmokingfatal firefiredeadly firefire death
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY FIRE
Gary woman to receive lesser sentence in kids' fire deaths
Woman found dead during Englewood fire: CPD
84-year-old woman killed in Schaumburg fire
1 dead, 1 critical after Garfield Park fire: CFD
TOP STORIES
Englewood mass shooting home owned by CPD officer
Man shot by security guard during attempted robbery: Chicago police
Hammond police officer dies after 5 week battle with COVID-19
2nd suspect arrested in Gary bank robbery, security guard's murder
2 kids among 5 hurt in South Shore fire: CFD
Chicago joins US in celebrating Juneteenth 2021
Biden family dog Champ dies
Show More
Juneteenth holiday: Chicago-area companies recognize June 19
Chicago doctor's career was inspired by mother's HIV work
Juneteenth specials boost Black-owned businesses
Chicago Weather: Sunny, still hot Saturday
Crew wanted in over 20 Chicago armed robberies
More TOP STORIES News