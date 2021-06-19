Woman, 40, found dead after West Englewood fire; teen girl, elderly man escape, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 40-year-old woman was found dead after a fire in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to CPD.The fire broke out in a home in the 1700-block of West 59th Street about 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.The woman was pronounced deceased on the scene. The fire appeared to have started in her bedroom because of "smoking material left unattended," police said.A 13-year-old girl and a man in his 80s safely escaped the home without any injuries.No one else was hurt in the incident, police said.At 10 a.m., Chicago firefighters passed out smoke detectors and fire safety information in the area.