At least 3 buildings up in flames in West Garfield Park fire that started with tire shop: CFD

At one point, flames could be seen through the building's roof.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire broke out at a West Garfield Park tire shop early Wednesday morning and spread to at least two other buildings, Chicago fire officials said.

The blaze broke out just before 3:30 a.m. in the 4300-block of West Madison Street, CFD said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

ComEd and Peoples Gas were called to the scene.

Madison No. 20 buses were temporarily being rerouted via Madison, Pulaski Road, Washington Street, Kostner Avenue and Madison due to the fire, the CTA tweeted just after 4 a.m.

