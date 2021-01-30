CHICAGO -- A firefighter was hospitalized Friday after a blaze in a vacant apartment building in Woodlawn on the South Side.
The fire started about 10 p.m. at a vacant apartment building in the 6400-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
"I got a knock on the door, saying that there was a fire they thought was in my house. I stay in the house behind me. I come out and this fire has been going for about five to 20 minutes or something out here," witness Patricia Johnson said.
RELATED: Des Plaines fire: Space heater likely caused house fire that killed mother, 4 young girls, officials say
One firefighter was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with "minor injuries," the fire department said.
No other injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished by 10:50 p.m., the fire department said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Woodlawn fire injures firefighter, CFD says
FIREFIGHTER INJURED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News