Chicago firefighter hurt in McKinley Park extra-alarm blaze

CHICAGO -- A Chicago firefighter was injured while battling a two-alarm blaze Saturday in McKinley Park on the South Side.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight on the second floor of a vacant two-story commercial building in the 3700 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Frank Velez.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor and some roofing fell on one of the responding firefighters, Velez said. He was removed from under the rubble and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The fire was put out about 2 a.m., Velez said. No one was inside at the time and no other injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
