Chicago firefighters battle extra-alarm blaze at Dollar Tree store in Pill Hill

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling an extra-alarm blaze in a Dollar Tree store in the Pill Hill area Monday morning.
The two alarm fire is at the Dollar Tree at 95th Street and Jeffery Boulevard. Monday morning, black smoke could be seen coming from the roof as firefighters worked to pour water on the building from aerial ladders.
Traffic around the location has been blocked off. There are no reports of any injuries..
