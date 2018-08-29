Chicago firefighters work to remind families about fire safety

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago firefighters are reminding families about the importance of smoke detectors after 10 children died in a fire Sunday in Little Village.
Walter Schroeder, Head of Fire Awareness at the Chicago Fire Department, visited ABC7 Chicago to discuss fire safety for the whole family.
ABC7 Chicago is partnering with Chicago Fire and Kidde for Operation Save A Life.
To help protect your family, test your smoke alarms and make sure they are placed where you could hear them if you are asleep. Also make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector, go over fire safety with your kids, and learn CPR.