Chicago Firehouse Restaurant holding special brunch for firefighters

Saturday is International Firefighters Day and the Chicago Fire House Restaurant in the South Loop is holding a special brunch Friday.

Saturday is International Firefighters Day and the Chicago Fire House Restaurant in the South Loop is holding a special brunch Friday.

Saturday is International Firefighters Day and the Chicago Fire House Restaurant in the South Loop is holding a special brunch Friday.

Saturday is International Firefighters Day and the Chicago Fire House Restaurant in the South Loop is holding a special brunch Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday is International Firefighters Day and a Chicago restaurant is holding a special brunch Friday morning to honor the men and women who put their lives on the line for us.

Firefighters from across the city began pouring into the Chicago Firehouse Restaurant in the South Loop for a brunch as a way of saying thank you.

Of course, CFD dealt with the loss of four firefighters just over the last year, including Andrew Price, Jan Tchoryk, Jermaine Pelt and Kevin Ward.

This is the second year in a row the restaurant has hosted the brunch.

There are also different organizations in attendance, all with the mission of uplifting and supporting our firefighters, including the Chicago Fire Department Foundation and CFD's Gold Badge Society.

One hundred and four firefighters will also be honored by Ignite the Spirit, another organization supporting firefighters and their families.

Students from Old St. Mary's School will also be stopping by a little to present the firefighters with a canvas they created to honor our first responders.

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant was a working firehouse itself, housing Engine Company 104.