Chicago fireworks-related calls increase 6,200 from last year, OEMC says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There has been an increase in 911 calls related to fireworks this year, according to Chicago emergency officials

From Jan. 1 to June 21 in 2019, there were 842 calls related to fireworks. During the same time in 2020, that number rose to 7,042 calls, a representative from the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said Wednesday. That's over a 700% increase.

The Chicago Fire Department said in a statement that fireworks remain illegal in the city. "Sparklers" are also illegal because they operate at such a high heat level they can cause serious burns.

RELATED: Shocking video shows homeless man attacked with firework in New York City

OEMC asked residents to be mindful of the safety and welfare of their neighbors and the larger community.

In New York City, officials have received more than 13,000 complaints involving illegal fireworks this month -- compared to just 32 between June 1 and June 22 in 2019. In response, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the creation of a task force to crack down on illegal fireworks sales.
