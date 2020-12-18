FOP President John Catanzara could be fired for social media posts, police board says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The head of Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police could lose his job over social media posts he made.

An ongoing case involving John Catanzara came up before the Chicago Police Board Thursday night.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability had previously recommended Catanzara lose his job over social media posts he made.

Police Superintendent David Brown disagreed with that COPA recommendation, saying Catanzara should be suspended.

Andrea Zopp, a member of the police board, reviewed the case and said she disagreed with the superintendent. She said Catanzara could in fact be fired for those social media posts.

It's now up to the full police board to decide the issue at a later date.

ABC7 has reached out to Catanzara for comment, but has not yet heard back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopsocial mediachicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged in retired Chicago firefighter's shooting death
Lightfoot admits she knew about botched CPD raid, orders changes
Longtime Chicago paramedic loses battle to COVID-19
Cyber insurance: What it covers, how much it costs
Save A Lot shutters store in West Side food desert
Jeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett in first 'Star Wars' trilogy, dies
'It's devastating': Lightfoot vows to regain trust after botched raid
Show More
Lincoln Park Zoo to temporarily close after ZooLights celebration
Cayman Islands jails US college student in coronavirus case
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
IL marks 10th day of triple-digit COVID-19 deaths
Naperville girl gives Christmas gifts to families with children battling cancer
More TOP STORIES News