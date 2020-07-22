Chicago shooting at funeral home injures 15 in Auburn Gresham; 'We thought it was a war,' witness says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6328225" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police update on 14 people shot at Auburn Greshamn funeral home.

While families were mourning at a funeral in Auburn Gresham, cowardly gunmen opened fire, wounding 14 in a horrific mass shooting. @Chicago_Police are canvassing for evidence and street outreach teams have been deployed to provide trauma and victim support services for residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 22, 2020

Far too many have suffered. Far too many have attended funerals and tried to start the process of healing entire communities following another senseless tragedy. When a person picks up a gun, we suffer as a city. This cannot be who we are. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 22, 2020

We cannot give shelter to killers. People know who are responsible. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 22, 2020

Too many guns are on our streets and in the hands of people who should never possess them. These individuals will be held accountable. I ask that anyone with information on this incident please come forward or submit a tip anonymously at https://t.co/Tt6O9g49ZD. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 22, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said 15 people were shot at a funeral in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Tuesday evening.The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the 1000-block of West 79th Street. Rhodes Funeral Services is located on that block.Police said a black car was driving westbound on 79th Street when occupants inside began firing at the attendees of a funeral. People at the funeral returned gunfire.The car turned northbound on Carpenter and continued to fire before crashing about midway down the block, police said.Police said 15 people, 10 women and five men, were taken to five different hospitals with gunshot wounds.Seven of the women, whose ages range from 21 to 65, were transported to hospital on good condition.Three women, ages 26, 43 and 46, were transported to hospitals in serious condition.Three men, ages 31, 32 and 38, were hospitalized in serous condition and a 22-year-old man was hospitalized in good condition.Police said they did not know if all the victims were attending the funeral or if any innocent bystanders were caught in the gunfire.Police said the occupants of the car fled in different directions after the crash. One person of interest is currently being interviewed, according to police.The number of shooters involved is not currently known, and it is not known if anyone in the vehicle was shot. Community activists in the neighborhood said they believe it was gang-related, and police confirmed the district commander had stationed a squad car outside the funeral.The level of violence unleashed has shaken some residents in a whole new way."We thought it was a war out here," said witness Arnita Geder. "It's ridiculous over here. All this shooting that is going on around here. It really needs to stop in this area.""As the people were coming out of the funeral home, the shots rang out like they were literally raining on them," said witness Jenneth Hughes.Police said they counted 60 shell casings at the scene.No further details about the victims or suspects have been released. An investigation by police is ongoing, and officers are asking for any video or tips from the community to help identify the suspects.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago police are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday morning