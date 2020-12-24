hit and run

Woman, boy fatally struck in hit-and-run in Gage Park, police say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 48-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were fatally struck in a hit-and-run Wednesday in Gage Park on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The woman and boy were crossing the street in 3100 block of West 55th Street about 8:10 p.m. Police said an SUV hit them and took off at a high-rated speed.

RELATED: Reward in Little Village hit-and-run that fatally struck man, 86, raised to $25K

Chicago police said they are looking for a dark-colored SUV that some front-end damage. The SUV is likely a 2009 to 2012 Chevy Malibu, police added and want the public to look out for it.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and the boy was brought to Comer Children's Hospital, police said. They were both pronounced dead at the hospitals.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the woman or the boy.

Police did not release information about the relationship between the two victims. They also did not put out a description of the SUV involved in the crash. Chicago police does want any information regarding the incident from the public.

Chicago police's Major Accidents Unit and Area One detectives are investigating the crash.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report
