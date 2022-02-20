gang activity

City Council to consider proposal allowing authorities to seize street gang members' property

EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor's gang ordinance under fire despite effort to modify proposal

CHICAGO -- Chicago authorities could seize street gang members' property under a proposed ordinance headed for a vote in the full City Council.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The council's Public Safety Committee approved Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan 10-4 on Thursday, though several alderman expressed doubt it would actually lower crime as police and city officials claim.

Opposing aldermen on the panel also worried that the ordinance is too vague, though Lightfoot altered the original proposal aiming to more specifically target "adult gang leaders" rather than young members.

SEE ALSO | Chicago gang ordinance under fire despite effort to modify proposal in hopes of combating crime

The Chicago Tribune reports that the proposal could allow judges or court officers to seize "any property that is directly or indirectly used or intended for use in any manner to facilitate street gang-related activity."

The full council is expected to consider the proposal this week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopgang violencechicago crimelori lightfootgang activitychicago city councilgang
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GANG ACTIVITY
Suspect due in court 5 months after West Side shootout
Charges filed in West Side shootout that Lightfoot, Foxx clashed over
Vigil held for girl, 8, killed in rival gang crossfire
Federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
TOP STORIES
Man charged in strangulation death of Forest View nursing student
4-year-old boy punched in Times Square, mom tackles suspect
Wells Fargo customers lose thousands in Zelle scams
Summerfest organizers scale back COVID precautions
Woman, 70, killed in Dixmoor fire, remembered as 'beautiful person'
Man charged with hate crime after pipe wrench attack, home invasion
Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed
Show More
16 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Pedestrian killed in Dan Ryan hit-and-run crash: ISP
UIC doctors create app to detect depression in new mothers
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility
Chicago Weather: Windy and warmer Sunday
More TOP STORIES News