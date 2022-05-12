10 alleged Four Corner Hustlers gang members, associates charged in drug trafficking probe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ten alleged associates or members of a Chicago street gang have been charged in a trafficking probe, U.S. Attorney John Lausch announced Thursday.Law enforcement shut down three open-air drug markets in the West Garfield Park neighborhood during the multi-year probe, Lausch said. Homeland Security Investigations officials and Chicago police officers seized multiple kilograms of suspected heroin, some of which was laced with fentanyl, and cocaine. They also recovered 10 guns and more than 450 rounds of ammunition."Fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine are extremely potent drugs that have wreaked havoc in too many of our communities," Lausch said. "We will continue to focus our efforts on individuals and groups who traffic dangerous drugs and prosecute those offenders in federal court."Law enforcement officers made undercover narcotics purchases from various members of the organization from February 2021 to April 2022, Lausch said. The drugs at the open-air markets were typically packaged in small baggies and sold for $10 each, with discounts for higher quantity sales, the complaint stated.The 10 federal defendants are members or associates of the Four Corner Hustlers street gang, a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago alleged. More than 20 other individuals were charged with state drug offenses in the Cook County Circuit Court.Aurora's Nathaniel Evans, 38, directed the drug trafficking operation and supervised the three open-air markets, which were located in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, 3900 block of West Van Buren Street and 4000 block of West Maypole Avenue, according to the federal charges.Four others allegedly worked as "shift managers, overseeing drug sales at the illegal markets at various times of the day. That group includes 24-year-old Jarelle Jones of Forest Park and Chicagoans Marquis Jones, 29, Joseph Williams, 31, and Dornell Williams, 34.Chicago's Devontay Logan, 27, picked up narcotics from suppliers, delivered them to the Jackson Boulevard location and collected proceeds after the sales, the charges alleged. Three others allegedly worked as street-level dealers, while the charges accuse 40-year-old Maurice Bell of obtaining narcotics for sales at the Maypole Avenue location. That group includes Chicagoans Teremius Webb, 25, Antonio Fletcher, 40, and Kyle Linton, 25.