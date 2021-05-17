gardening

Spring planting safe from frost as Chicago pushes past final freeze date

EMBED <>More Videos

Frost-free planting tips from gardening experts

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago has pushed past its final freeze date in May, so if you haven't done you're spring planting yet you're now safe to do so.

Jennifer Brennan, a horticulturalist with Chalet Nursery and Garden center in Wilmette, spoke with ABC7 Eyewitness News Monday morning. She offered planting tips, advice on what flowers to plant now instead of later in the summer, how and when to water with so little rain recently, and whether it's time to load up those pots and planters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenwilmettecook countygardeningspring
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GARDENING
Fall gardening tips as weather gets colder, wetter
Garden statues turn out to be ancient Egyptian relics, sell for $265K
Tips for preparing lawns for winter
Home gardening blooms, grows community
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News