Chicago Police Department 'ill-equipped' to handle George Floyd protests, looting, IG says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department was "under prepared and ill-equipped" to handle last summer's protests and violence after the killing of George Floyd, according to a scathing new report from the city's inspector general.The report said the department's senior leadership failed both the public and its own rank-and-file officers, saying there was evidence of confusion and little coordination in the field.The report focused on the period between May 29 and June 7, marked by the first round of looting of downtown businesses. The IG's office found that Chicago Police Department's mass arrest process allowed some offenders to go free and led to unwarranted arrests of others due in part to a lack of training for officers on mass arrest procedures.The Chicago Police Department said it has already made changes following those protests and will review the report's findings.