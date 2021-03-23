Chicago girl, 11, dies 3 weeks after West Pullman gas station shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old girl has died three weeks after she was shot on Chicago's Far South Side.
Ny'Andrea Dyer was hit by a stray bullet at a gas station in West Pullman on March 1.
Dyer was sitting in the backseat of her mother's SUV at a gas station in the 100-block of West 127th Street just before 10:50 p.m. when gunfire erupted between two men. One shot struck the 6th grader in the face. The bullet lodged in the back of her neck, next to her spine.
Police have said she was not the target. They are still looking for the person who they say shot her.
There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads the arrest of the gunman who shot Ny'Andrea.
