Chicago girl, 11, dies 3 weeks after West Pullman gas station shooting

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old girl has died three weeks after she was shot on Chicago's Far South Side.

Ny'Andrea Dyer was hit by a stray bullet at a gas station in West Pullman on March 1.

Dyer was sitting in the backseat of her mother's SUV at a gas station in the 100-block of West 127th Street just before 10:50 p.m. when gunfire erupted between two men. One shot struck the 6th grader in the face. The bullet lodged in the back of her neck, next to her spine.

RELATED| $20K reward offered in West Pullman gas station shooting; 11-year-old girl shot in face, critically injured

Police have said she was not the target. They are still looking for the person who they say shot her.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads the arrest of the gunman who shot Ny'Andrea.
