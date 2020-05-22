Chicago girl missing 5 days returns home; 2nd teen still missing, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of two missing Chicago girls has been found, Chicago police said Friday evening.

Princess Beecham and Sernetroca Williams had been missing since Monday. Beecham returned home on Friday, police said.

Police had previously said they believed the teens were together.

"I'm sick and tired of our black girls and black boys coming up missing and our black women coming up dead," said Louvenia Hood, executive director of Mothers Against Violence Everywhere. "It is not right."

Hood said she wants to meet with Mayor Lori Lightfoot about missing children in Chicago.

Williams is the president of Youth Opposed To Violence Everywhere, which is the youth division of Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere
