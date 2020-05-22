Chicago girls missing 5 days; families ask for help

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago girls, ages 13 and 14, are missing, and their families are asking for help.

Princess Beecham and Sernetroca Williams have been missing since Monday.

The teens are believed to be together, and Beecham was last seen in Lawndale, police said.

"I'm sick and tired of our black girls and black boys coming up missing and our black women coming up dead," said Louvenia Hood, executive director of Mothers Against Violence Everywhere. "It is not right."

Hood said she wants to meet with Mayor Lori Lightfoot about missing children in Chicago.

Williams is the president of Youth Opposed To Violence Everywhere, which is the youth division of Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere
