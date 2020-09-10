coronavirus chicago

Chicago Gourmet will benefit Illinois Restaurant Employee Relief Fund

Chef Kelly Cheng of Sun Wah BBQ discusses Chicago Gourmet 2020
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- From dinners to demos, Chicago Gourmet is being celebrated a little differently this year.

Millenium Park is normally packed full with Chicago's best restaurants, offering Gourmet-goers little tastes.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that's not possible this year.

Chef Kelly Cheng of Sun Wah BBQ joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday morning to talk about the Chicago Gourmet event this year.

Proceeds are going to the "Illinois Restaurant Employee Relief Fund" to help any restaurant industry members who need assistance.

Cheng demonstrated how to make a tofu dish remotely Thursday.

The event will take place throughout September.

For more information, visit ChicagoGourmet.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus pandemicrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update as IL reports 1,953 new cases
CTA upgrades rider dashboard to plan for bus, train crowding
COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after patient reports side effects
Chicago mayor hints at city's Halloween plan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after South Loop SWAT standoff
USPS mail carrier critically hurt in Burnside shooting
Orland Hills police chief fired for social media post
GOP's stimulus bill fails in Senate vote
WI COVID-19 cases increase 1,547; 10 additional deaths
Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update as IL reports 1,953 new cases
VIDEO: Burglars smash into jewelry store as series of break-ins reported on NW Side
Show More
Driver shot, carjacked while driving on I-57: ISP
Chicago police more likely to stop Black drivers without citing them, data reveals
Boy dies after table falls at Oak Brook wedding reception: police
Diana Rigg, 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star, dies
Before & after: Drone shows transition to fire-orange skies in SF
More TOP STORIES News