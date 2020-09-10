Chicago Gourmet will benefit Illinois Restaurant Employee Relief Fund

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From dinners to demos, Chicago Gourmet is being celebrated a little differently this year.Millenium Park is normally packed full with Chicago's best restaurants, offering Gourmet-goers little tastes.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that's not possible this year.Chef Kelly Cheng of Sun Wah BBQ joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday morning to talk about the Chicago Gourmet event this year.Proceeds are going to the "Illinois Restaurant Employee Relief Fund" to help any restaurant industry members who need assistance.Cheng demonstrated how to make a tofu dish remotely Thursday.The event will take place throughout September.For more information, visit