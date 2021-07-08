Chicago Grammar School art teacher charged with sexually abusing 2 students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An art teacher at a private school on Chicago's North Side has been charged with sexually abusing two girls for years, Cook County prosecutors said.Oscar Martinez, 68, taught at Chicago Grammar School on the Near North Side. Prosecutors said he taught the victims at school and at home in private lessons.Prosecutors allege that Martinez abused one victim between the ages of 10 and 17, from 2010 to 2018. Prosecutors did not say how long he allegedly abused the second victim, but said the things he did to both girls were similar, including inappropriate touching.Investigators have been speaking to a third girl but no charges have been filed.